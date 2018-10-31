Understanding cancer

The incidence of breast cancer in Pakistan is quite high. Nearly 83000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 43,000 of them die every year. According to experts, breast cancer can be cured if it is diagnosed in its early stages. There is a grave lack of awareness regarding breast cancer and very few country-level programmes that offer diagnostic facilities for women. More often than not, women are reluctant to undergo a mammography on an annual basis.

Given the expensive treatment for breast cancer, a mass awareness campaign is strongly recommended to build awareness among women. Women should be urged to get tested on an annual basis. Grassroots organisations, village and neighbourhood councils, tehsil councillors, district councillors, lady health visitors, lady health workers, nurses, health practitioners, volunteers, health-management committees and social activists can play an important role in disseminating information regarding breast cancer. A series of preventative measures ought to be taken as well.

Shakeel Khan

Swat