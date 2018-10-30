Govt panel reviewing weaknesses of local govt system: Saeed Ghani

SUKKUR: Saeed Ghani, provincial Minister Local Bodies, Sindh, has said it is not the prime minister’s domain to dictate the provinces on their local bodies system and added the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to address the weaknesses and flaws in the local bodies system.

The Sindh LB minister was addressing the elected representatives of the local bodies including mayors, chairmen, and members of Sukkur and Larkana on Monday.

The minister said a gang is providing forged appointment orders in the LB departments. He warned of strict action against those found responsible for the forgery. The minister said records of the employees’ appointment and their qualifications will be verified to determine if their appointments were made genuinely. He also warned of strict disciplinary action against ghost employees.

The minister said the local government ministry was working to quickly complete the ongoing water supply schemes in Sukkur and Larkana. The minster told the mayors and chairmen that while the Sindh government will release the necessary funds for purchase of machinery in the next budget, the municipal committees must also raise their own resources.

Ghani said tenders have been invited for purchase of tractors, fire brigades and other necessary machinery. He said the municipal committees must devise a comprehensive strategy to remove the illegal encroachments from their respective jurisdictions.

Talking to the media, the Sindh LB minister said the contingency staff of the Municipal Services Department was dismissed on the orders of the water commission causing problems in the smooth conduct of municipal services. Ghani said he has taken up the issue of the contingency staff with the chairman Water Commission to resolve the problem.

The minister said he is trying to resolve the issue of stopping of salaries and pension of the local government staff in several districts. Regarding the NAB operations, the minister said the anti graft body must do its work without harassing the legislators. He said NAB’s obstructionist approach is hindering the delivery of the public services.

The minister said in order to address the issue he has decided to involve the NAB and FIA officers in the tender process and during the award of contracts.Criticising the PTI government, the provincial LB minister asked the government as to how much black money have they been able to recover.

He said the PTI is talking of imposing Governor’s Rule in Sindh and of creating a forward block in the PPP, but that is not possible as the party is united under the leadership of its chairman and co-chairman.