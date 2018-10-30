APC meant for getting safe passage for corrupts: Aleem

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the purpose of holding the all parties conference by the opposition is to get a safe passage for the former corrupt rulers but we assure the nation that no robber would be spared.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said accountability of the corrupt elements and development works in all the provinces would be carried out and no compromise would be made in this regard. He said that no one, including Nawaz, Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, would be spared and all such corrupt elements would be dealt according to the law.

“We have put a focus on Gujranwala and a lot of work has been done to clean the city but still there is a need to do more in this regard. I hope that with our efforts, Gujranwala will get rid of the label of filthiest city of Asia. Instead of waiting for annual grants, government institutions should generate funds on their own,” he suggested.

The bill of new local bodies system is under consideration by the law department and soon it will be sent to the CM and the premier for final approval, he added. Commissioner Asadullah Fazi briefed the minister about anti-encroachment campaign and told that 9861-kanal land have been retrieved from the illegal occupants.