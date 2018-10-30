Bismah returns for Women’s World T20

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof has returned to the Pakistan women squad for their ICC World T20 campaign after having successfully recovered from sinus surgery.

However, Bismah, who was the team’s regular captain before her absence, will not lead them in the tournament.A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said she had stepped down from the role and Javeria Khan, who filled in for Bismah, will continue to lead.

Pakistan had already named a 15-member squad for the tournament earlier this month. That squad did not contain Bismah, or a stand-in captain, with the PCB choosing to wait on her fitness. Bismah’s return means that Sidra Ameen, who had been named in the original squad, no longer finds a place.

Bismah won nine out of the 22 games she captained in a tenure that began in July 2016. A key batsman in the side, she averaged only 19 when she was juggling leadership duty, with two fifties in 20 innings. Javeria has been at the helm for only six matches - three against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won, and three against Australia, which they lost.

Pakistan will warm up for the World T20 with a brace of games, against South Africa and Bangladesh, on November 3 and 6, respectively. They will open their tournament against three-time champions Australia.