Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

A
Agencies
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bismah returns for Women’s World T20

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof has returned to the Pakistan women squad for their ICC World T20 campaign after having successfully recovered from sinus surgery.

However, Bismah, who was the team’s regular captain before her absence, will not lead them in the tournament.A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said she had stepped down from the role and Javeria Khan, who filled in for Bismah, will continue to lead.

Pakistan had already named a 15-member squad for the tournament earlier this month. That squad did not contain Bismah, or a stand-in captain, with the PCB choosing to wait on her fitness. Bismah’s return means that Sidra Ameen, who had been named in the original squad, no longer finds a place.

Bismah won nine out of the 22 games she captained in a tenure that began in July 2016. A key batsman in the side, she averaged only 19 when she was juggling leadership duty, with two fifties in 20 innings. Javeria has been at the helm for only six matches - three against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won, and three against Australia, which they lost.

Pakistan will warm up for the World T20 with a brace of games, against South Africa and Bangladesh, on November 3 and 6, respectively. They will open their tournament against three-time champions Australia.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport