Internet woes

Access to the internet is a useful indicator that determines whether a region is developed or not. It is, therefore, worrying to note that mobile internet services have been terminated for a long time in some parts of Balochistan Turbat, which has a vast population, has been particularly affected by this problem.

It is widely believed that food, shelter and clothing are the only necessities that people need to survive. However, we often forget that access to basic facilities like the internet is also essential. The absence of mobile internet facilities has impacted routine life in a deleterious way and steps should be taken to restore these services.

Atiq Ali

Makran