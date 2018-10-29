Function

MINGORA: Prizes and certificates were distributed among high-achieving students at a Parents Day function in Swat Cadet College here on Sunday.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand division, Major-General Khalid Saeed, was the chief guest at the event. Brigadier Nasim Anwar, Malakand Commissioner Zahirul Islam, parents of cadets and army officials attended the function.

Speaking at the function, Maj-Gen Khalid Saeed said that students should prepare themselves for future challenges and responsibilities. He appreciated the parents, teachers and their efforts.