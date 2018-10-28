Pakistan seeks T20 series whitewash today

DUBAI: Two Tests and as many T20Is in, Australia are still seeking their first win on their tour to the UAE.

The narrative to their tale has been highlighted by some spectacular batting collapses across formats. They, however, have one last chance to pick up a consolation win in the third and final T20I when the two sides take on each other on Sunday (October 28) in Dubai.

After being reduced to 22 for 6 in the opening game, they fared better in the second T20I. After restricting Pakistan to 147, giving away too many towards the fag end of the innings, Australia lost early wickets once again. The top three of D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn falling for single-digits pegged them back. Short’s dismissal, however, stirred a bit of controversy after the batsman was given out by the third umpire for a run out despite his bat having been grounded.

Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a few runs, the latter even getting a half-century, but after being reduced to 73/6, recovery was tough.

Australia could’ve been chasing a much lower total had it not been for the last 15-run over off Andrew Tye with Faheem Ashraf picking up a six and a four. Although Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals through the course of the innings, they finished with a par score, which Imad Wasim, who was named Man of the Match in both the games, ensured was enough. While Wasim returned 3 for 20 in the first T20I, he was unplayable in the second, conceding just 8 runs in four overs in the second for a wicket. It was his overs in the powerplay which have kept Australia in check upfront and they will have to find ways to tackle him in the final game.

Despite losing early wickets, Pakistan batsmen, mainly Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, have found ways to get runs in both games to take their side to respectable totals with their bowlers doing the rest as Pakistan picked up their 10th successive T20I series. Something which Australia haven’t managed yet, who need runs from their top order.

What to expect: A high of 34, with a bit of humidity. The pitch will have something in it for the spinners with conditions for batting a tad challenging.

Pakistan: With Shoaib Malik being brought in, Pakistan should stick to the same side.

Australia: A big loss in the first had Mitchell Marsh being brought in. Australia might just stick to the same XI for the final T20I of that of the second after a marked improved outing.

Pakistan have won their last ten T20I series in succession. They haven’t lost a T20I in UAE since Nov 2015.

Fakhar Zaman (541 runs) needs 101 runs to go past Virat Kohli’s record of most T20I runs in a calendar year.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh (vc), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.