Mourinho fears De Gea will reject new United deal

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is “not confident” that goalkeeper David De Gea will sign a new contract when his current Old Trafford deal expires.

The 27-year-old Spain international was close to joining Real Madrid before a proposed move to the Bernabeu collapsed in 2015.With former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signing for Real in pre-season, it looks as if a return to the Spanish capital is no longer an option for De Gea, but he has been linked with a move to Italian club Juventus.

“I am not confident,” Mourinho told Sky Sports ahead of United’s match against Everton on Sunday when asked about the prospects of De Gea staying at Old Trafford.“I am not worried. I am not more than worried. I cannot find the word in English,” the Portuguese boss added.”