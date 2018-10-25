Thu October 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Saad, Salman’s interim bail extended

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended till November 14 the interim bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing Society scam and barred National Accountability Bureau from arresting them.

As hearing resumed, Khawaja brothers’ counsel argued before the bench comprising Justice Baqar Ali Najfi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun that NAB had sought relevant documents which they had already provided to it. They apprehended that they would be arrested when they appeared before the NAB officials. The counsel pointed out that NAB had adopted a practice of summoning people for a specific inquiry but arrested them in some other case as had happened in Shehbaz Sharif’s case. The NAB counsel told the court that three cases were pending against Saad Rafique while one was against the Salaman Rafique.

After hearing both sides, the court extended interim bail of both till Nov 14. The LHC had granted interim bail to both on October 15 after the NAB initiated probe against them. Rafique and Salman had stated that the NAB was harassing them and wanted to arrest them. They said that they had provided all the record regarding the allegations levelled against them.

Comments

