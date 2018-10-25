Awareness on workplace harassment

Rawalpindi: In accordance with the spirit and theme of ‘Protection Against Harassment of Women at workplace Act, 2010’, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) arranged awareness session on ‘Workplace Harassment’ for its male and female employees, says a press release.

The session was conducted by Maliha Hussain with vast experience of about 30 years on gender issues both nationally and internationally and who runs a renowned non-profit organisation, Mehergarh to address such issues.

ARL “Zero Tolerance” policy is aimed at providing the most conducive work environment where no employee is subjected to harassment/unfair treatment due to gender, religion, cast, age or physical inequality.