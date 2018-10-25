Thu October 25, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

‘Data Sahib’s Urs arrangements finalised’

LAHORE: Punjab Auqaf Department has finalised the arrangements for three-day celebrations of 975th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), from October 28 to 30.

The ceremonies will begin from Friday (tomorrow) with a moot on ‘role of Hazrat Ali Hajveri on revival of Sufism in Islam to be presided over by Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, said Punjab Auqaf Minister Sahibzada Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister said the government had allocated Rs10 million for the Urs arrangements, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by laying a floral wreath at the shrine of 10th century saint and also inaugurate Sabeel of (free distribution of milk) on Sunday morning. He said special langar (food stalls) will be set up at designated places of the shrine for the general public attending the Urs celebrations. The free food will be distributed round-the-clock among the visitors and devotees during three-day celebrations. The minister said over 3,000 police officials, security guards of Auqaf and private companies were deployed for security purpose.

