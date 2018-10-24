Sana tops ICC Women ODI bowling rankings

DUBAI: Even as Pakistan got whitewashed at the hands of Australia in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Championship Series, Sana Mir, their off-spinner, rose to the top of the bowling chart. With seven wickets in three matches, she accumulated career-best 663 points and jumped three spots to replace Australia’s Megan Schutt. The 3-0 sweep helped Australia strengthen their lead at the top of the rankings, stretching to a four-point lead over New Zealand in the 2017-20 Championship standings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped down to sixth spot.