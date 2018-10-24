Sana tops ICC Women ODI bowling rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Even as Pakistan got whitewashed at the hands of Australia in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Championship Series, Sana Mir, their off-spinner, rose to the top of the bowling chart. With seven wickets in three matches, she accumulated career-best 663 points and jumped three spots to replace Australia’s Megan Schutt. The 3-0 sweep helped Australia strengthen their lead at the top of the rankings, stretching to a four-point lead over New Zealand in the 2017-20 Championship standings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped down to sixth spot.
DUBAI: Even as Pakistan got whitewashed at the hands of Australia in the recently-concluded ICC Women’s Championship Series, Sana Mir, their off-spinner, rose to the top of the bowling chart. With seven wickets in three matches, she accumulated career-best 663 points and jumped three spots to replace Australia’s Megan Schutt. The 3-0 sweep helped Australia strengthen their lead at the top of the rankings, stretching to a four-point lead over New Zealand in the 2017-20 Championship standings. Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped down to sixth spot.
Comments