Reducing NFC share unconstitutional, says Murad Ali Shah

LARKANA: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said any attempt to roll back the 18th Amendment and cutting down the provincial share in the NFC Award would be an undemocratic and unconstitutional act as the NFC Award can only be enhanced, and not reduced.

The chief minister was talking to the media following the inauguration of the Deaf Reach School. The chief minister said Karachi is the heart of Sindh and we are its rightful custodians. He said it is a good move if the federal government wants to carry out development projects in Karachi and the Sindh government will not create any hurdle. He said there is no legal and constitutional justification for imposing Governor’s Rule in Sindh.

Clarifying about the meeting of PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari with Maulana Fazul Rehman, he said the meeting was not part of any plot against the PTI government; rather it was a political meeting to restrengthen and harmonise political contacts.

Shah said he sincerely wishes Imran’s government to complete their constitutional tenure. However, he said there is no harm in any in-house change as it is part of the democratic process. Criticising the PTI government for raising the tariff of gas and the cost of petrol, he said this will unleash massive inflation.

Talking about the Naya Pakistan housing scheme, he dubbed it as not a financially feasible project. Talking about the money laundering scandal, he said the Sindh government has provided all the available record to the JIT. However, it is the responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to provide all details of transaction of the unnamed fake accounts.