Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reducing NFC share unconstitutional, says Murad Ali Shah

LARKANA: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said any attempt to roll back the 18th Amendment and cutting down the provincial share in the NFC Award would be an undemocratic and unconstitutional act as the NFC Award can only be enhanced, and not reduced.

The chief minister was talking to the media following the inauguration of the Deaf Reach School. The chief minister said Karachi is the heart of Sindh and we are its rightful custodians. He said it is a good move if the federal government wants to carry out development projects in Karachi and the Sindh government will not create any hurdle. He said there is no legal and constitutional justification for imposing Governor’s Rule in Sindh.

Clarifying about the meeting of PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari with Maulana Fazul Rehman, he said the meeting was not part of any plot against the PTI government; rather it was a political meeting to restrengthen and harmonise political contacts.

Shah said he sincerely wishes Imran’s government to complete their constitutional tenure. However, he said there is no harm in any in-house change as it is part of the democratic process. Criticising the PTI government for raising the tariff of gas and the cost of petrol, he said this will unleash massive inflation.

Talking about the Naya Pakistan housing scheme, he dubbed it as not a financially feasible project. Talking about the money laundering scandal, he said the Sindh government has provided all the available record to the JIT. However, it is the responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to provide all details of transaction of the unnamed fake accounts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?