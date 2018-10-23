Three kids injured in N Waziristan ‘blast’

MIRANSHAH: Three children were injured in an explosion in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.It was learnt that three children playing underneath a tree when explosive occured, leaving them injured.The injured including Hira Bibi, Iqra and Insha were taken to the local hospital wherefrom they were shifted to the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu.The officials of the district administration registered the case and started investigation.