Youth kills father, uncle for contracting second marriage

FAISALABAD: A youth allegedly slaughtered his father and uncle at Ilyasabad on Monday. Naik Muhammad and Talib Hussain had contracted second marriages after divorcing their wives, which infuriated accused Adnan, son of Naik Muhammad.

On the day of the incident, the accused slaughtered Naik Muhammad and Talib Hussain and fled. Police are raiding to arrest the alleged killer. Labourers protest: Labour Qaumi Movement chairman Baba Latif Ansari and secretary general Aslam Wafa have threatened of setting up a protest camp of the power looms and other factories’ labourers along with their families outside the deputy commissioner office if their demand for restoring the terminated factory workers are not met within 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, they said that the power-looms and factory owners had arbitrarily terminated thousands of their workers without serving them any prior notice. They said that the previous government of the PML-N had twice increased the wages of labourers and fixed their minimum wages at Rs15,000 per month along with other fringe benefits but the incumbent government had completely isolated the labourers community.

They alleged that some factory owners were instituting 'bogus cases' against the workers but they would not be intimidated by such actions and continue their struggle to get their legitimate legal rights.

They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to intervene into the matter and order immediate resolution of their problems.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER ENMITY: A man was shot dead over enmity near Chak 108/RB on Monday. Babar Hafeez of Chak Jhumra was on his way to Lahore on a car when four accused, including Abid, stopped his vehicle and allegedly shot him dead. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Yasinabad on Monday. Waheed ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be domestic problems.

Meanwhile, Anam Yasin of Pindi Bhattian also committed suicide by consuming poison over some issue.

TWO DACOITS HELD: Peoples Colony police on Monday arrested two alleged dacoits. They are Javed Iqbal of Makku Ana and Waqas Noor. Their third accomplice managed to escape from the spot. The police have registered a case.