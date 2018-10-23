Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth kills father, uncle for contracting second marriage

FAISALABAD: A youth allegedly slaughtered his father and uncle at Ilyasabad on Monday. Naik Muhammad and Talib Hussain had contracted second marriages after divorcing their wives, which infuriated accused Adnan, son of Naik Muhammad.

On the day of the incident, the accused slaughtered Naik Muhammad and Talib Hussain and fled. Police are raiding to arrest the alleged killer. Labourers protest: Labour Qaumi Movement chairman Baba Latif Ansari and secretary general Aslam Wafa have threatened of setting up a protest camp of the power looms and other factories’ labourers along with their families outside the deputy commissioner office if their demand for restoring the terminated factory workers are not met within 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, they said that the power-looms and factory owners had arbitrarily terminated thousands of their workers without serving them any prior notice. They said that the previous government of the PML-N had twice increased the wages of labourers and fixed their minimum wages at Rs15,000 per month along with other fringe benefits but the incumbent government had completely isolated the labourers community.

They alleged that some factory owners were instituting 'bogus cases' against the workers but they would not be intimidated by such actions and continue their struggle to get their legitimate legal rights.

They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to intervene into the matter and order immediate resolution of their problems.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER ENMITY: A man was shot dead over enmity near Chak 108/RB on Monday. Babar Hafeez of Chak Jhumra was on his way to Lahore on a car when four accused, including Abid, stopped his vehicle and allegedly shot him dead. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Yasinabad on Monday. Waheed ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be domestic problems.

Meanwhile, Anam Yasin of Pindi Bhattian also committed suicide by consuming poison over some issue.

TWO DACOITS HELD: Peoples Colony police on Monday arrested two alleged dacoits. They are Javed Iqbal of Makku Ana and Waqas Noor. Their third accomplice managed to escape from the spot. The police have registered a case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment