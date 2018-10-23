Gang of pickpockets busted

Islamabad: Islamabad Industrial Area Police Station has arrested nine pickpockets including four women who used to deprive passengers from their cash and other valuables during travel in twin cities, the police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that a team of Industrial-Area Police Station arrested nine members of pickpocket gang including four ladies. They have been identified as Guhulam Shabbir, Khizar Hayat, Abdul Sattar, Nadeem Abbas, Imran, Bushra, Shahida, Sadia and Noor Jehan.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to be involved in pickpocketing and also loot thepeople in guise of public transporters. Police have also impounded a vehicle used by the gang for such activities while cash, mobile phones and other valuables have been also recovered from them. A case has been registered against them at Industrial-Area Police Station and further investigation is underway.