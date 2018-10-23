White Cane Day walk

LAHORE: To mark the White Cane Day, visually impaired students of Rising Sun Institute held an awareness walk near the school at DHA Phase 3, here on Monday.On the occasion, head of the institute Mrs Parveen Abdul Tawwab, vice-president Mahmood Ahmed and administrator Col (retd) Saleem highlighted the importance of the day.Parents, members of civil society and teachers also participated in the walk.