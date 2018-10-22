Bajaur traders’ body takes oath

KHAR: Former senator and Awami National Party leader Ilyas Bilour and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ghazanfar Bilour said on Sunday that the business community was suffering due to the recent wave of inflation.

They said this while speaking to the newly elected office-bearers of the Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce President Faiz Muhammad Faiz, former president Zahid Shinwari, Afzal Ashraf, Riaz Arshad, Haripur and Abbottabad Chambers presidents Saddar Gul and Ubaidullah, newly elected president Afzal Khan, senior vice-president Sirajuddin Khan, Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq and others were present on the occasion.