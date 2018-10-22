19 killed in two buses collision

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least 19 passengers were killed and 40 others injured when a Karachi-bound air-conditioned coach collided head-on with another bus near Ghazi Ghat on Dera Multan Road Sunday night.

The local population rescued the victims and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. Low number of ambulances hindered the rescue operation, which continued for around two hours. A good number of people also donated blood for the injured.

The police officials said that dead include Pappa son of Khuda Bakhash, Allah Ditta, Maryam Hussain Mitho Khan, Tahir, Hussain, Jaafar Hussain, Mohammad Yousaf, while the rest of the bodies were yet to be identified. Most of the dead and the injured belonged to Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

APP add: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident which took place in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The prime minister sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said a PM Office statement.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend all-out medical facilities for the treatment of the injured people.