Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy's rotation policy

Judicial space

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar's prompt action on 100k jobs offer

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Dams are a must now: CJP

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of 'balancing act' or 'misuse of authority'?

A
Agencies
October 21, 2018

SC moved to summon Nawaz, Shahbaz in Model Town case

ISLAMABAD: The Minhajul Quran International, a wing of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking direction for an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shahbaz Sharif and 10 others in connection with the Model Town killings.

Earlier, a trial court on Feb 7, 2017 and the Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Sep 26 rejected the PAT request for summoning Sharif brothers. However, now the Minhaj-ul-Quran’s Jawad Hamid through former LHC judge Mazhar Iqbal Sindhu has challenged the LHC order. The petition contends that the LHC order was against law and facts of the case while the dissenting note of a senior member of the bench for the remand of the case was also not sustainable in the eye of law as sufficient material was available on record to summon the respondents. It says appraisal of the material had been undertaken by the LHC full bench in an extraordinary depth which was neither required, nor permissible or desirable at this stage.

It says the criminal roles of respondents in the incident prior to its happening had been brought on the record through solemn statements of the witnesses and by other evidence collected by modern devices and print media.

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

