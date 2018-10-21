Excise official dies in road accident

NOWSHERA: An officer of Excise and Taxation Department died in a road accident on Motorway near Kalajar Killay here on Saturday.

Khalid bin Wali, son of a prominent lawyer Abdul Wali Khan in Chitral, was travelling in an official car (AA-2387 Peshawar) towards Islamabad when the accident occurred.

Khalid sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was as an officer in Excise and Taxation officer in Peshawar.His funeral prayer will be held at Polo Ground in Chitral at 1:30pm today (Sunday).