Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Girl jumps from cab, citing harassment

KARACHI: An Uber driver was arrested late on Saturday evening over harassment charges after a young female student of a medical college jumped from the cab.

The incident took place near Aisha Bawany School on main Sharae Faisal within the limits of Saddar police station. Police officials said that the girl remained unhurt as the car was slowly moving when she jumped from the car. Following the incident, scores of people gathered at the spot. The crowd later shifted the victim and the Uber driver to the Saddar police station. The Police registered an FIR No. 272/18 under Section 354 on behalf of the victim against the Uber driver, namely Zulfiqar who is in his middle ages.

The SHO Saddar Police Station, Shabbir Haider, identified the girl as H*, who is 22-year-old and is a fourth year student of the Dow Medical College. The SHO said the giri in her initial statement told the police that she jumped from the car after she felt the cab driver was taking a wrong turn and was trying to harass her. The police have taken the driver into custody and recorded his statement as well.

The driver while defending himself told the police that the young lady had booked the cab from main University Road for Saddar but she continued to change her destination while on the way. “She changed her destination multiple times and suddenly jumped while I was going to take a turn on her demand,” the driver told the police. “I am not telling a lie as everything is on the record including the changes in the destinations.” The officer said the case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing