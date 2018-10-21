Rawalpindi concede lead to Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi hit back after conceding a 34-run first innings lead against Multan in their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday.
Resuming at the overnight score of 56-1, Rawalpindi were bowled out for 178 in their first innings. That was in response to Multan’s 212 on the opening day.
Rawalpindi then reduced Multan to 110-5 when stumps were drawn for the second day. The visitors are now 144 runs ahead.
Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Multan 212 all out in 57.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 101, Yousaf Babar 41; Syed Touseeq Shah 5-75, Saad Altaf 4-70) and 110-5 in 40 overs (Imran Rafiq 43; Haseeb Azam 2-41). Rawalpindi 178 all out in 50.5 overs (Zeeshan Malik 39, Tayyab Riaz 29; Sajjad Hussain 5-58, Mohammad Ali 4-79).
