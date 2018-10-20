PAF clinch kabaddi series against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won the three-match Asian style kabaddi series against Sri Lanka Air Force here at PAF complex Islamabad Friday.The series are part of bilateral sports programme between the friendly air forces. PAF won the closely contested first match 35-32. The second match was also won by the hosts with a convincing margin with the score 52-36. The last match was closely fought and ended in a dramatic draw at 26 points each. The hosts PAF team thus clinched the series 2-0.Usman Khalid and Arsalan Maitla were the pick of the players from PAF side while from SLAF team Kurrupu and Rathanayake displayed good game.