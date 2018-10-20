Bahria Town chief opens dialysis centre, emergency ward in Pindi

News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Bahria TownChairman Malik Riaz Hussainhas inaugurated a state-of-theartdialysis centre and emergencyward in Phase-8 of theBahria Town Hospital.

The former deputy speakerof the National Assembly, HajiNawaz Khokhar, was presenton the occasion.

Talking to the media, MalikRiaz said he was happy that thepoor would now get free treatmentin the modern hospital.He said: “We have made a contractwith the Saudi GermanHospital Dubai and the HarleyStreet Clinic London and theestablishment of their hospitalswould start soon.”