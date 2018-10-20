Pak Army team wins gold medal in Cambrian Patrol contest

RAWALPINDI: The 11-member Pakistan Army team won the gold medal, for the fourth consecutive time, in the world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition held at Wales, UK. Pakistani team was from a Battalion of Northern Light Infantry, the brave soldiers from Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan, says an ISPR press release issued here on Friday.

134 teams from 31 countries participated in the two weeks long competition, which started on October 8. Cambrian Patrol is mission and task-oriented patrolling exercise of 48 hours during which participants of patrolling team cover 60 kilometres distance carrying 25 kilograms.