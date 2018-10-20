AIOU to hold conference on chemistry on November 7

Islamabad: The 4th International conference on Recent trends in chemistry will be held here on November 7 and 8 of this year. It is being arranged by the Department of Chemistry, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), it was stated here on Friday. Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood said the University through such events, has been trying to create and disseminate knowledge relating to the contemporary developments in the field of science and technology as well as other disciplines.

This is also aimed at promoting research culture in the country and encouraging the students to undertake research-based projects that help to address socio-economic problems of the country.

The proposed conference will bring together researchers and scientists to present their scientific findings, exchange ideas and explore new array of research in chemistry. The participants will be able to extend the collaboration through interaction with national and international research community.