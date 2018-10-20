Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

National

BR
Bureau report
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Judicial commission begins probe into APS carnage

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission has started probe into the 2014 Army Public School carnage in which over 140 people, mostly students, were martyred.

The Peshawar High Court on Friday issued a public notice, which stated that everyone specially the parents of the martyred students of APS, who have any evidence and want to record their statements before the commission, should register themselves with secretary of the commission within three days of the notice.

The parents and other persons, it said, should provide copies of their CNICs to the commission and register themselves at Courtroom No 10 the PHC as they could be called for recording their statements before the commission.

On the directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Peshawar High Court chief justice ordered constitution of a commission comprising Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to probe the 2014 Army Public School carnage.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on October 5 ordered the formation of the inquiry commission comprising a Peshawar High Court judge to probe the incident.

A notification was issued by the PHC registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin, which stated: "Whereas, the august Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing Human Rights Case No 18200-K of 2018 in the matter regarding martyrs of APS, Peshawar, has passed the order dated: 05.10. 2018 for constitution of the commission comprising a senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, who shall conduct a thorough probe into the matter as per the grievance of the complainants which (commission) shall submit a report within six weeks from the date of order i.e. 05.10.2018."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations