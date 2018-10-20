Judicial commission begins probe into APS carnage

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission has started probe into the 2014 Army Public School carnage in which over 140 people, mostly students, were martyred.

The Peshawar High Court on Friday issued a public notice, which stated that everyone specially the parents of the martyred students of APS, who have any evidence and want to record their statements before the commission, should register themselves with secretary of the commission within three days of the notice.

The parents and other persons, it said, should provide copies of their CNICs to the commission and register themselves at Courtroom No 10 the PHC as they could be called for recording their statements before the commission.

On the directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Peshawar High Court chief justice ordered constitution of a commission comprising Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to probe the 2014 Army Public School carnage.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on October 5 ordered the formation of the inquiry commission comprising a Peshawar High Court judge to probe the incident.

A notification was issued by the PHC registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin, which stated: "Whereas, the august Supreme Court of Pakistan, while hearing Human Rights Case No 18200-K of 2018 in the matter regarding martyrs of APS, Peshawar, has passed the order dated: 05.10. 2018 for constitution of the commission comprising a senior judge of the Peshawar High Court, who shall conduct a thorough probe into the matter as per the grievance of the complainants which (commission) shall submit a report within six weeks from the date of order i.e. 05.10.2018."