‘Hazard can be world’s best if he stays at Chelsea’

LONDON: Eden Hazard can still become the best footballer in the world even if he stays at Chelsea, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said Friday.

Hazard has made no secret either of his desire to win the Ballon d’Or, the annual prize for the best player in the game, or wanting to play for Real Madrid.The 27-year-old Belgian playmaker has though insisted it would “not be a problem” for him to finish his career with Chelsea if a move to Real was not forthcoming.

Meanwhile Sarri said Hazard could realise his individual ambitions while remaining at Stamford Bridge.“He’s a fantastic player,” Italian boss Sarri said. “And so it will be very important for us if he will remain with us. Very, very important.

“I think also he can win everything, also the Ballon d’Or, here, without playing in Spain.“Because, for example, if Chelsea were able to win the Champions League, Belgium won the European Championships, he would be able to win everything, without playing in Spain.”Hazard’s current Chelsea contract expires in June 2020.