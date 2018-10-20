Bailey to captain PM’s XI against South Africa

SYDNEY: Australia’s former Twenty20 skipper George Bailey was named captain of a Prime Minister’s XI Friday to face South Africa in a one-day warm-up match that kicks off their short tour later this month.

He is one of four players with international experience picked for the October 31 day-night clash at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, alongside Nic Maddinson, Jason Behrendorff and Gurinder Sandhu.

Former Test opener Chris Rogers will coach the team.South Africa play three ODIs against Australia in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart from November 4-11.PM’s XI: George Bailey (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Max Bryant, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha. 12th man: Tom Engelbrecht.