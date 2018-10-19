Fri October 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Share

338 illegal livestock sheds demolished

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha said during an anti-encroachment crackdown under the drive of Clean and Green Punjab, 338 illegal livestock sheds had been demolished and more than 157-kanal land of Changa Manga forest retrieved.

He said more than 2,155 cattle had also been ejected from the land. He said illegal grazing in Changa Manga forest had been banned because illegal sheds and grazing were damaging the forest a lot. He said value of total land retrieved in Lahore division was more than Rs 20 billion. He said 14,525-kanal and 19-marla land had been retrieved and fine also imposed.

He directed all DCs to prepare a data of complete state land with the help of all other district departments to keep that crackdown sustainable. He said the Punjab government had established an anti-encroachment cell to supervise continuously state land. He said through Google map or other ways, the retrieved land would be protected from being grabbed again.

land retrieved: The district administration continued its anti-encroachment operation and state land retrieval operation here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner, Model Town, Mazhar Ali conducted land retrieval operation in village Chak Asu and got 500-kanal state land retrieved by demolishing permanent structures on it. Heavy machinery was used to demolish structures, Havelis and stables. AC, Shalimar, Zaheer Liaquat conducted operation in village Dogaig, Baggrian and Baseen and retrieved 16-kanal state land.

Comments

