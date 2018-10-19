Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

October 19, 2018

Launch of the Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge in Almost 60 Countries

Karachi: Following the success of the first Startupper of the Year Challenge, held in 2015 in more than 30 African countries, Total is bringing it back in 2018, this time in almost 60 countries worldwide.

The 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge will support and reward young local entrepreneurs in any business sector with a project or business less than two years old.In each participating country1, a local jury comprised of experts from Total, specialists from incubators and accelerators, business leaders and local community stakeholders will select three winners.

Each winner will be awarded the “Startupper of the Year by Total” label and receive financial support, plus professional coaching and extensive publicity to advertise their project.New this year: To support women entrepreneurs, the jury will also designate a Top Female Entrepreneur in each country.This special award, which is in addition to the other awards, is Total’s way of encouraging more women to take part in the Challenge.

A grand jury will meet subsequently to select six overall Grand Winners from among the first-prize winners in each country.***

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

