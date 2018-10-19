Launch of the Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge in Almost 60 Countries

Karachi: Following the success of the first Startupper of the Year Challenge, held in 2015 in more than 30 African countries, Total is bringing it back in 2018, this time in almost 60 countries worldwide.

The 2018-2019 Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge will support and reward young local entrepreneurs in any business sector with a project or business less than two years old.In each participating country1, a local jury comprised of experts from Total, specialists from incubators and accelerators, business leaders and local community stakeholders will select three winners.

Each winner will be awarded the “Startupper of the Year by Total” label and receive financial support, plus professional coaching and extensive publicity to advertise their project.New this year: To support women entrepreneurs, the jury will also designate a Top Female Entrepreneur in each country.This special award, which is in addition to the other awards, is Total’s way of encouraging more women to take part in the Challenge.

A grand jury will meet subsequently to select six overall Grand Winners from among the first-prize winners in each country.***