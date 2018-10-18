Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Azhar, Yaqoob shine in inter-school matches

KARACHI: Terrific all-round performances from Azhar Amin and Muhammad Yaqoob led their teams to victories in the latest league matches of the PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament.

Skipper Azhar powered Government Boys Secondary School (GBSS) Korangi to a six-wicket victory over Zeeshan Secondary School in a Group C fixture here at the Eastern Star Cricket Ground.

Yaqoob starred in Fahad Academy’s 44-run triumph over KBV-CAA School in a Group D fixture at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.Batting first after winning the toss, Zeeshan Secondary School lost their way after a promising start to be all out for 210 in 36.5 overs.

Opener Hamza Monis, who struck one six and 15 fours in his brilliant knock of 92 coming from only 81 balls, dominated the 83-run first wicket stand with Mirza Saud Baig, who contributed 24 off as many balls.

At 151 for two, Zeeshan Secondary School appeared heading towards a total in the excess of 250 but they collapsed dramatically, losing the last eight wickets for just 59 runs. GBSS Korangi pulled it back through spin trio of Habibullah (2-24), Abdul Saboor (2-24) and Faiz Ahmed (2-36) after medium-pacer Azhar (2-20) got the prized scalp of Hamza.

The match became wide open when GBSS Korangi lost three early wickets. But the 168-run fourth wicket stand between opener Ajmal Khan (92 off 109 balls) and Man of the Match Azhar, who remained undefeated on 75 off 70 balls got them over the line with seven and a half overs to spare.

In the other match, Yaqoob followed up his fluent knock of 67 down the order with a magnificent five-wicket haul with his leg-spin to lead Fahad Academy to a comfortable victory. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

Fahad Academy, who batted first after calling correctly, found themselves in dire straits with the top half of their batting back in the hut cheaply despite opener Zeeshan Ahmed’s fluent 39 off 32 balls.

At one stage they were 82 for six, but Yaqoob rescued them with his 60-ball 67 containing one six and five fours. Fahad Academy were eventually bowled out for 200 in 32.3 overs with the bowling honours shared by KBV-CAA School’s pace trio of Zain-ul-Abedin (3-38), Ahmed Raza (2-36) and Haris Abid (2-43).

The 93-run second wicket partnership between opener Muhammad Maaz (63 off 97 balls) and Asad Majeed (33 off 66 balls) put KBV-CAA School in the driving seat but they were derailed by Yaqoob, who finished with excellent figures of five for 29.Off-spinner Muhammad Shaheryar (2-20) also bowled well as KBV-CAA School were bowled out for 156 in 34 overs despite the contribution of 34 extras.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral