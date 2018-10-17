AIOU acting VC welcomed

Islamabad : Representative bodies of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) welcomed the government’s decision to appoint a senior most Dean Dr. Nasir Mahmood as the University’s acting Vice chancellor.

The office-bearers of Academic Staff Association (ASA), Officers Welfare Association (OWA) and the Employees Welfare Association (EWA) met the Acting VC here on Monday in his office, assuring him their

support and cooperation in running the affairs of the University in the transition period.

Presidents of their respective bodies Dr. Fazalur Rehman, Mazhar Saeedi and Sajid Mehmood Janjua said it was a positive and timely decision of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training to authorize Dr. Nasir Mahmood to look after the affairs of the University till the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor.