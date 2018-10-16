Pakistan won’t engage in nuclear arms race: Arif

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Kashmir issue was root cause of tension in South Asia. He said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is compliant to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rules and regulations.

He was addressing the International Conference titled ‘Global Non-Proliferation Regime Challenges and Response’ organised by Strategic Studies Institute in Islamabad today. The President said Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent is only meant for strategic balance in the region and it is not part of any nuclear arms race. Pakistan will not engage in any race of nuclear weapons, he added.

He said Pakistan is ardent supporter of non-proliferation and is ready to cooperate with all the concerned world institutions to achieve this end.