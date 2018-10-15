Defence minister felicitates law enforcers

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday felicitated law enforcement agencies for holding trouble-free by-polls across the country.

He was talking to the media persons after casting his vote at the Government Higher Secondary School in Manki Sharif.

Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, PK-64 candidate Liaqat Khattak and Hameed Afridi were also present on the occasion.

Reacting to the low turnout in the by-polls, he said that turnouts in by-polls have always been low but the smooth conduct of by-polls was more laudable.

Regarding dynastic politics, the former chief minister reminded his critics that he and his family were always present in the public and has been serving them tirelessly for the last many years.

The defence minister noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to take tough decisions to steer the country out of the crisis and to provide relief to the masses.

Pervez Khattak blamed reckless and unrealistic policies of the former governments for the current economic woes of the country and said that it would take some time and tough decisions to rectify the matters.