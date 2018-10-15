Haris tops Asian under-17 rankings

KARACHI: Haris Qasim of Pakistan has claimed the top position in under-17 category in Asian rankings.

According to the rankings released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) for October, Haris achieved the top position by jumping 11 places.

Uzair Shaukat dropped one position to the 7th place.

In the under-19 category, Abbas Zeb climbed five places to reach the third position with 1125 points. Zeeshan Zeb retained the sixth position, but Mansoor Zaman fell 11 places to the 18th spot in this category.

In the under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza jumped from 11th to the third position. Asadullah Khan lost seven positions to be at the 10th spot. Noor Zaman is ranked 11th, falling three places.

Junaid Khan and Hammad Khan retained the 19th position and Huzaifa Ibrahim achieved the 21st spot with the increase of five ranking positions.

In the under-13 category, Mohammad Ammad retained the seventh position and Hamza Khan lost two ranking positions to get the 7th spot.

Anas Ali Shah jumped 161 ranking positions to claim the ninth spot. Usman Nadeem fell nine places to the 20th rank.