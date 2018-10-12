Fri October 12, 2018
National

AAM
Arshad Aziz Malik
October 12, 2018

Farooq Awan takes over as DG NAB Karachi

PESHAWAR: Brig Farooq Nasir Awan (retd) has assumed charge as National Accountability Bureau Karachi director general.

Earlier, he served as chief of staff and NAB Headquarters DG from 2013 to 2016. In 2016, he was appointed as NAB Multan DG, where he served for about one year. In 2017, he was posted as NAB Peshawar director general, where he served for one year and one month time period. In 2018, Farooq Nasir Awan was appointed as NAB Headquarters DG Training.

Awan was selected to serve NAB in 2013 after he topped the merit list. He got commission in the Pakistan Army in 1980 and got retirement as a brigadier in 2011 after serving at various positions. He had received his masters degree from Engineering University Mughalpura Lahore. During his stay in Peshawar, Brig (retd) Awan worked on several important cases and solved them. He also solved the Rs800 crore cranes case related to Customs officials at Torkham and it is the result of his efforts that Pakistan is now earning $15 million monthly through goods being transported to Afghanistan. In Multan, he ensured a record recovery of one billion rupees.

Farooq Awan is regarded as a hard working and experienced official. He is hopeful that he would make the best use of his abilities against corruption and irregularities in Karachi under the leadership of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

