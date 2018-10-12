Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People tosee a new Pakistan soon: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continuous hard work is being done to wriggle the country out of difficult situation and people will soon witness a prosperous and a changed Pakistan around them because Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to bring the country out of every crisis.

This was stated by him during his meetings with provincial ministers and assembly members who called on him at Civil Secretariat, here Thursday. Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood, Forest Minister Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, MNAs namely Khawaja Sheraz, Shaukat Bhatti and Muhammad Ali Awan MPA.

He said those who are engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism are not well-wishers of the country. A policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted for the eradication of corruption from the country and no stone will be left unturned for bringing real change in Pakistan. The PTI government is following the policy of transparency and merit and Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the destiny of the nation.

During the meeting, issues relating to ongoing tree plantation campaign and operation against land grabbers were discussed. The chief minister appreciated the performance of forests minister for speedily moving the tree plantation campaign forward. He also appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Sibtain Khan for retrieving the land of forests department during campaign against encroachments and land grabbers and said that state land would be recovered from the clutches of squatters at every cost. The grabbers considered the state land as booty but the PTI government had taken strong action against the powerful mafia soon after coming into power and thousands of kanals state land had been recovered having a value of billions of rupees. The plant for Pakistan campaign is an important step towards promoting green environment in the country as plantation campaign will improve the natural habitat around us.

Health, education: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting took a detailed review of different priorities relating to provincial annual development programme of remaining eight months of the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that development of social sector will be given particular importance in the annual development programme. Durable development of different sectors, including education, healthcare and clean drinking water are our important priorities and a realistic annual development programme has been designed for these sectors, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement