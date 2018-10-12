People tosee a new Pakistan soon: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that continuous hard work is being done to wriggle the country out of difficult situation and people will soon witness a prosperous and a changed Pakistan around them because Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to bring the country out of every crisis.

This was stated by him during his meetings with provincial ministers and assembly members who called on him at Civil Secretariat, here Thursday. Those who met the chief minister included Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood, Forest Minister Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, MNAs namely Khawaja Sheraz, Shaukat Bhatti and Muhammad Ali Awan MPA.

He said those who are engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism are not well-wishers of the country. A policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted for the eradication of corruption from the country and no stone will be left unturned for bringing real change in Pakistan. The PTI government is following the policy of transparency and merit and Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the destiny of the nation.

During the meeting, issues relating to ongoing tree plantation campaign and operation against land grabbers were discussed. The chief minister appreciated the performance of forests minister for speedily moving the tree plantation campaign forward. He also appreciated the efforts of Muhammad Sibtain Khan for retrieving the land of forests department during campaign against encroachments and land grabbers and said that state land would be recovered from the clutches of squatters at every cost. The grabbers considered the state land as booty but the PTI government had taken strong action against the powerful mafia soon after coming into power and thousands of kanals state land had been recovered having a value of billions of rupees. The plant for Pakistan campaign is an important step towards promoting green environment in the country as plantation campaign will improve the natural habitat around us.

Health, education: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting took a detailed review of different priorities relating to provincial annual development programme of remaining eight months of the current fiscal year.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that development of social sector will be given particular importance in the annual development programme. Durable development of different sectors, including education, healthcare and clean drinking water are our important priorities and a realistic annual development programme has been designed for these sectors, he added.