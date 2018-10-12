Fri October 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Hike in CNG prices protested

PESHAWAR: Transporters on Thursday staged a protest outside the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) against the hike in CNG prices, ban on permit renewal and private bus stands.

The transporters started the march from the General Bus Stand and gathered outside the RTA office. Led by Transporters Owners Association President Khan Zaman Afridi, Muttahida Transport Association president Noor Mohmand and Local Transport Association president Yar Muhammad Afridi, the transporters travelled from the bus stand in a convoy of 200 vehicles.

They parked their vehicles outside the RTA office and staged the protest rally. The protesters criticised the government for raising the permit renewal fee and banning issuance of class-B and C permits. They also flayed the authorities for not taking action against the illegal bus stands. The protesting transporters demanded a decrease in CNG prices.

