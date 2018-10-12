Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Top Story

N
NNI
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zardari, Bilawal should spend money on Thar: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar, on Thursday directed the Sindh government to take concrete steps to improve the plight of the people of Tharparkar.

Giving remarks in a case pertaining to the deaths of children due to lack of food, he said Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari should spend their money in the district. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the case. The Sindh chief secretary, finance secretary, health secretary, advocate general Sindh, secretary Population Welfare and secretary Work and Services appeared before the court on an application of PTI Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar.

Talking about the Tharparkar crisis, Advocate General Sindh Sarwar Khan told the court that lack of food and drinking water were the basic problems of Tharparkar. He said the basic food items were provided to the people of Tharparkar by the Sindh government. Objecting to the advocate general’s statement, Ramesh Kumar questioned the performance of the Sindh government. Later on, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar sought an impartial report from the relevant departments within three weeks on the crisis.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over the performance and said the death of children must be stopped at all costs. He warned of stern action against those found guilty of negligence. The chief justice said he is willing to visit Mithi on Sunday to personally observe the situation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement