PM appoints Babar as polio focal person

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved appointment of communications and advocacy specialist Babar Bin Atta as the PM's Focal Person for Polio Eradication. The other two nominees for the position were MNAs Javeria Zafar Aheer and Asma Qadeer.

Polio eradication is being tackled in Pakistan as a national public health emergency since 2011 and a yearly National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) is being implemented across Pakistan under the guidance of the National Task Force led by the PM.