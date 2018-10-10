2,000-year-old inscription spells Jerusalem as today

JERUSALEM: Israel unveiled Tuesday a stone pillar engraved with an ancient inscription showing that the spelling of Jerusalem in its present-day Hebrew form was already in common use some 2,000 years ago. During construction work in February in Jerusalem, archaeologists unearthed the pillar with the inscription “Hananiah son of Dodalos of Jerusalem,” written in Aramaic with Hebrew letters. The Hebrew spelling of the city — pronounced Yerushalayim — is the same today. The name of the city in that form appears only rarely from the period of the second Jewish temple (first century AD) and usually in religious and political contexts, said David Mevorach of the Israel Museum, where the stone is now being exhibited.