FMC Int’l Squash gets under way today

LAHORE: The FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 will roll into action on here at the Punjab Squash Complex.Talking to media, Punjab Squash Association President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar said: “I am glad that international squash has been returning to Lahore after a long time and a great number of foreign players have been participating in the four-glass court here at a local hotel. The first two rounds of the event will be played at Punjab Squash Complex, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played here at a local hotel in four-glass court.”He said that today (Monday), the inaugural encounter of the international event will take place between Germany’s Yannick Olmer and Robert de Niro at 12:00pm. Yousaf Salman (Egypt), Asim Khan (Pakistan), Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan), Mazen Gamal (Egypt), Augusta Fort (France), Tayyab Aslam (Pakistan), M Shafiq Kamal (Malaysia) and Ivan Yuen (Malaysia) got the byes and qualified for the round two of the prestigious event.