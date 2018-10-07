Sun October 07, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 7, 2018

National School of Science and Technology awaits land allocation

Islamabad : Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has planned to establish a state-of-the-art National School of Science and Technology in the federal capital to give formal training to the students having potential to excel in this field of study.

According to an official source, the idea of establishing National School of Science and Technology many years back but could not be implemented due to lack of will on the part of concerned authorities.

This national level project has got the required budgetary allocation in this year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), however, the land is still not allocated for the said project, the official said.

Science and Technology is the backbone for progress of any country and this sector needs proper attention for bringing the country on the track of progress and prosperity.

This school will be built on the pattern of Cadet College and 300 students will be given training of science and technology at a time, the official said.

The dearth of any Science and Technology institute at school level has limited the opportunities for the students who have potential to excel in this field and can compete internationally if given them proper training.

