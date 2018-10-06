Sat October 06, 2018
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar's 'darlings' shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

October 6, 2018

Lahore Qalanadars victorious in Abu Dhabi T20

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars beat Yorkshire Vikings in their first game of Abu Dhabi T20 on Thursday night.As par reports received here, a match winning performance by Sohail Akhtar who scored an incredible century in 56 balls by smashing eleven 4s and five 6s, helped his team chase the target of 185 runs set by Yorkshire Vikings. Phillip Salt, a promising young talent assisted to lead his team to victory by scoring an unbeaten 37 from 21 balls. Moreover, a brilliant partnership of 70 runs from 43 balls between Sohail Akhtar and the very talented Bilal Irshad guided Lahore towards victory. Magical bowling spells by Farzan Raja and Shaheen Afridi, who took 2 wickets each giving away 39 and 36 runs respectively, restricted Yorkshire’s score to 185.

On the other hand, Yorkshire’s bowling line struggled in defending the run chase and were unable to take early wickets. Brook with his 37 from 25 balls and Balance with 33 from 26 balls helped Yorkshire set a target of 185 runs for Lahore Qalandars.Sohail Akhtar played a true captains’ innings and won himself the Man of the Match award.

