China committed to safeguard regional security: spokesperson

BEIJING: The Chinese military will fulfill its defense responsibility to safeguard its sovereignty and security as well as maintain regional peace and stability.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Chinese Defence Ministry Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang at a regular news briefing.

Replying to question about the South China Seas, he said for some time, with joint efforts made by China and the ASEAN countries, the situation to this effect is steadily improving.

It shows that countries in the region have the wisdom, capability and confidence to handle the South China Sea issue.

However, some countries outside the region such as Britain and France turned a blind eye to the stability in the South China Sea and insisted on hyping up the false idea of freedom of navigation and tried to make troubles out of nothing.

They came to the region to take advantage of this issue. The Chinese military is firmly opposed to these actions, he added. The spokesperson reiterated that China respects and protects the freedom of navigation and over-flight entitled to all countries by international law.

However, we are firmly opposed to other countries taking provocative actions in the name of freedom of navigation and we are against those countries showing their existence in the South China Sea, he added.

Responding to another question regarding Cyber Security threats, he said, China has always been advocating peace in the cyber space and opposing any cyber warfare or cyber arms race.