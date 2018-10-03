Four petrol stations sealed

SARGODHA: The district administration Tuesday sealed four petrol stations over non-payment of dues. The district administration officials sealed Sangam Petroleum 47 Adda, Hamza Petroleum General Bus Stand, Quetta Petroleum 46 Adda and Ismail and Co Istaklalabad Colony. The administration issued warning to Police Petroleum and Ikram Brothers as cases of these stations were pending before courts.

24 PMS OFFICERS VISIT RPO OFFICE: A 24-member delegation of the Provincial Managements Service (PMS) here Tuesday visited the Regional Police Officer’s office and got briefing on the office working. The two faculty members and 24-member delegation were also briefed on police working while crime and security situation was also discussed in the meeting.