Transfers, postings

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of officers.

Humera Irshad (awaiting posting) has been posted as Bahawalpur ADC (revenue) vice Muhammad Zahid Ikram who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Energy Department Secretary Sara Saeed has been transferred and posted as Women Development Department Secretary a day after the retirement of Capt (R) Atta Muhammad.

Capt (R) Nasim Nawaz (OSD) is relieved of his duties in the Punjab and has been directed to report to the Establishment Division for further orders. Multan Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyani has been transferred and directed to report KPK government for further orders. Tanveer Ahmad Warraich (awaiting posting) has been promoted to BS-19 and after the promotion he has been posted as Muridke Health & Education institutions Chief Administrator. Ahmer Mallick (awaiting posting in PHA) has been posted as MD Tourism Development Corporation vice Shakeel Ahmad who has been directed to report the S&GAD.

Meanwhile, orders regarding transferring Board of Revenue Secretary (Colonies) Khalid Mahmood and posting him as Secretary (PUNJMIN) Punjab Minerals Development Corporation has been cancelled. Board of Revenue Additional Secretary Irfan Qadir (ETPB) has been promoted to BS-19 on regular basis two weeks earlier before his retirement on 19 October.