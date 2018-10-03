Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Transfers, postings

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of officers.

Humera Irshad (awaiting posting) has been posted as Bahawalpur ADC (revenue) vice Muhammad Zahid Ikram who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders. Energy Department Secretary Sara Saeed has been transferred and posted as Women Development Department Secretary a day after the retirement of Capt (R) Atta Muhammad.

Capt (R) Nasim Nawaz (OSD) is relieved of his duties in the Punjab and has been directed to report to the Establishment Division for further orders. Multan Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyani has been transferred and directed to report KPK government for further orders. Tanveer Ahmad Warraich (awaiting posting) has been promoted to BS-19 and after the promotion he has been posted as Muridke Health & Education institutions Chief Administrator. Ahmer Mallick (awaiting posting in PHA) has been posted as MD Tourism Development Corporation vice Shakeel Ahmad who has been directed to report the S&GAD.

Meanwhile, orders regarding transferring Board of Revenue Secretary (Colonies) Khalid Mahmood and posting him as Secretary (PUNJMIN) Punjab Minerals Development Corporation has been cancelled. Board of Revenue Additional Secretary Irfan Qadir (ETPB) has been promoted to BS-19 on regular basis two weeks earlier before his retirement on 19 October.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur