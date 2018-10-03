Ex-world champ Rocchigiani killed in car accident

BERLIN: Germany’s former world boxing champion Graciano Rocchigiani, who won belts at two different weights, was killed in a car accident in Italy on Tuesday, aged just 54.

Police in Brandenburg confirmed Rocchigiani’s death to SID, an AFP subsidiary, having informed the former boxer’s relatives.Germany’s ‘Rocky’ won the IBF world super middleweight belt in 1988, which he defended three times before vacating to step up to light-heavyweight.

He moved back down in 1994, but lost to Britain’s Chris Eubank on points when he challenged for the world WBO super middleweight title in Berlin.Then in 1998, Rocchigiani was crowned world champion for the second time when he took the vacant WBC light-heavyweight title with a split decision against US fighter Michael Nunn in Berlin.Overall, Rocchigiani won 41 of his 48 professional fights, 19 of which were by knock-out.